This season is going to be legen–wait for it–and, well, keep waiting, because the How I Met Your Father cast doesn’t have its own famous catchphrases yet. But Sophie (Hilary Duff) and the gang will get another chance in the new and lengthier 20-episode second season, premiering January 24, 2023, on Hulu.

What we can say for sure is that Sophie and her bestie Valentina’s (Francia Raisa) lives are “trainwrecks,” per the trailer for the new season. Both of them have recently gotten out of their romantic entanglements, though they’re handling their situations very differently. While Sophie seems to be sliding easily back into the friendzone with Jesse (Chris Lowell) after–spoiler alert–being stood up for their date at the end of the first season, Valentina and her ex Charlie (Tom Ainsely) are having trouble keeping things strictly platonic. As Ellen (Tien Tran) puts it: “Your dynamic is incredibly sensual.”

How I Met Your Father | Season 2 Trailer | Hulu

Meanwhile, future Sophie’s (Kim Cattrall) story for her son is littered with even more possible fathers, like guest star John Corbett. Sophie’s ex Drew (Josh Peck) also appears to still be in the picture. And Jesse may be trying to make it work with his ex Meredith (Leighton Meester), even though the trailer shows him teaching Sophie how to drive as the pair of them enjoy how well they work as a team.

Additional guest stars this season include Mark Consuelos (Riverdale), Constance Marie (George Lopez), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), and pop star Meghan Trainor, whose character appears to be giving birth in Sophie and Valentina’s apartment. “We may not have had it all figured out, but at least we had each other,” Sophie narrates over Trainor screaming in a blow-up pool in the girls’ kitchen.

How I Met Your Father also stars Suraj Sharma with recurring appearances from Peck, Daniel Augustin (Rap Sh!t), and Ashley Reyes (Walker). No sign of any familiar How I Met Your Mother faces in the second season trailer, but after the appearance of Robin (Cobie Smulders) in the first season finale, the door is definitely open for the old gang to meet the new gang. Who knows what legendary moments this season has in store?