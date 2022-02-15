After several failed attempts to recreate the magic of How I Met Your Mother with a gender-swapped premise, Hulu has done the impossible by not only making How I Met Your Father in the first place but by also keeping it alive long enough to get (at least!) two seasons. Just a few more years and How I Met Your Father can build up to a final season that’s all about justifying a specific romantic pairing only to completely undo it in the finale and then reveal that, oh, half of the entire series was a total waste of time.

But HIMYF (are people calling it him-yiff or is that just for the furry community?) still has a ways to go before it gets to a reputation-shattering finale, and today is all about good news for those who have decided to give How I Met Your Father a chance. Yes, Hulu renewed it for a 20-episode second season, and a big order like that (those are network TV numbers!) definitely seems like a vote of confidence for a show that’s not even a month old.

The series stars Hilary Duff as the Ted Mosby, Sophie, with Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Chris Lowell (the man who will always be Piz to some of us) as her friends and roommates. Kim Cattrall has the “narrating the series from the future” role that Bob Saget had in the original, playing an older version of Duff’s Sophie living in 2050.

The first season of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father premiered on the service on January 18, so the second season will probably come out in 11 months or so. Then, in a few decades, we can see if its predictions about life in 2050 were accurate. Will Kim Cattrall really be there, talking about the wacky adventures she had when she was Hilary Duff in the 2020s?!