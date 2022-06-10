Kim Cattrall may not be rejoining the cast of Sex And The City or its sequel series …And Just Like That any time in the near future, but that doesn’t mean she’s still not making moves: Variety reports that Cattrall has just lined up a brand new Netflix project for herself, signing on to co-star in Glamorous as the major mogul of a make-up marketplace.

The series, which was originally developed at The CW (back when The CW still, y’know, made television shows) centers on the character of Marco Mejia, a gender non-conforming queer person played by actor, singer, and YouTube personality Miss Benny. Marco enters the business big leagues when they sign on to work for Cattrall’s Madolyn Addison, a queen in the world of consumer cosmetics.

Netflix has already green-lit Glamorous, ordering 10 episodes of the series that’ll begin filming in Toronto next month. The series is being showrun by Jordon Nardino, whose TV credits include Smash, Quantico, and, most recently, Star Trek: Discovery. Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow are also set to produce, alongside CBS Studios.

And while Cattrall has made more headlines over the last year for her ongoing conflicts with Sarah Jessica Parker and her reticence to revisit the role of Sex And The City’s Samantha Jones, it’s not like she hasn’t been busy over the last several months. In 2021, she served as the narrator of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and appeared on screen in Peacock’s reboot of Queer As Folk, which began airing on the NBC-affiliated streaming service earlier this year. She’s currently also set to star opposite Robert De Niro in the upcoming film About My Father.

Miss Benny, meanwhile, has worked heavily in TV over the last few years; their recent credits include Fuller House; American Horror Stories; Love, Victor; and more.