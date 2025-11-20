District 12 sows, reaps teaser for latest Hunger Games prequel, Sunrise On The Reaping
The new, more colorful Hunger Games arrives with a teaser and first-look images of the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping, opening November 20, 2026.Photo Credit: Murray Close
Understanding the relationship between reaping and sowing, Lionsgate is getting a jump on promoting the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping. Though the movie doesn’t open for another 365 days, the studio is getting a head start on marketing by offering a sneak preview. You can never begin advertising too early, and the new trailer introduces us to a new set of characters and the latest versions of old ones. Elle Fanning takes over the role of young Effie Trinket from Elizabeth Banks. Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes assumes President Snow duties from Tom Blyth, who played the dictator in the prequel’s prequel, The Ballad Songbirds & Snakes, and the late Donald Sutherland from the original series. It will also center on young Haymitch Abernathy, a role popularized by Woody Harrelson in the original Hunger Games films. Years before mentoring Katniss Everdeen and Peeta, he was just a competitor in the 50th Hunger Games, the Second Quarter Quell.