Government shutdown blocks Jafar Panahi from presenting his Palme d'Or winner at NYFF Director Jafar Panahi won’t attend tonight's screening of It Was Just An Accident due to the government shutdown.

Iranian director Jafar Panahi won’t make the New York Film Festival premiere of his Palme d’Or-winning film, It Was Just An Accident, due to a delay in receiving his visa. The delays were caused by—you guessed it—the government shutdown, which is starting all kinds of new fires in the American dumpster. No stranger to governments screwing up his life, Panahi was set to appear at a screening of It Was Just An Accident today, October 2, and participate in a conversation with Martin Scorsese at the Festival tomorrow. Organizers are hoping the filmmaker will still arrive in the U.S. before the movie officially opens theatrically on October 15.