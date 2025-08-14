Life after imprisonment haunts trailer for Palme d'Or winner It Was Just An Accident
Jafar Panahi's first film since being released from prison debuts October 15.Image courtesy of Neon
The Cannes screening for It Was Just An Accident marked the first time in 15 years that director Jafar Panahi was able to watch one of his films with an audience after being targeted and imprisoned by the Iranian government. It’s also the first film he’s made in relative freedom after years of censorship and filmmaking bans. His efforts were rewarded with the festival’s highest honor—and one of cinema’s most coveted prizes—the Palme d’Or. This fall, the film will play at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival before debuting in theaters on October 15.