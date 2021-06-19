Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
TVNewswire

Netflix cancels Jamie Foxx's sitcom about embarrassing his daughter

The streamer has now granted the implied request in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!'s title

William Hughes
Jamie Foxx in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Netflix, in its merciful benevolence, has finally granted the desperate, exclamation-point-capped pleas of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Which is to say that the streaming giant has pulled the plug on the single-season sitcom, which starred Genuine Movie Star and Certified Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx, returning to the TV comedy roots that helped jump-start his career. Per Deadline, the series was based on Foxx’s own relationship with his daughter, Corinne; both Foxxes produced on the series, which co-starred Kyla-Drew as the embarrassed daughter-proxy in question.

Netflix aired all eight of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’s extant episodes—which, we feel perversely motivated to note, are all named things like “#YeezysAndShrimp” and “#NipplesOrNuts”—back in April of 2021. Said episodes introduced the world to Brian Dixon, a perfectly relatable cosmetics company owner who just happens to look and sound a great deal like Certified Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx. (Not that Foxx confined himself to this single role; he also played a series of one-off characters with names like Rev. Sweet Tea and Cadillac Calvin.) The series co-starred sitcom royalty David Alan Grier as Foxx’s father, plus Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, and Heather Hemmens.

News of the cancellation comes during a general trimming of Netflix’s schedule, which also saw it shuffle shows like Jupiter’s Legacy and Grand Army off the books. It also serves as a data point for the streamer’s ongoing issues with the family sitcom format; outside of a few hits like Full House and The Ranch, situation comedies about family life tend to have a pretty short shelf-life on the service, even when they’ve got Jamie Foxx throwing his considerable star-power at them. You can read our (not especially positive) review of Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’s first (and now only) season right here.