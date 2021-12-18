1. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Being Spider-Man sucks. That’s maybe the essential truth of this decades-old character, an honest kid who knows he’s been handed an incredible gift and that he has to use it for the greater good, no matter the havoc it wreaks on his life. Spider-Man can save the city, but he can’t always save his relationships or his job or his grades. Sam Raimi understands that core tenet of the hero, and he puts it at the very center of his glorious sequel, which soulfully expands on its predecessor in just about every way. The effects and action set-pieces are better. The villain, played by a committed Alfred Molina, is every bit as memorable and entertaining as Dafoe’s Goblin. And Raimi lets even more of his cracked horror-auteur imagination peek through the big-budget framework, most exquisitely in an operating-room sequence that calls back to his Evil Dead roots. Mostly, though, what he does is invest seriously in the fundamental dilemma of the character, with a vital assist from screenwriter Alvin Sargent and the novelist (and comic-book enthusiast) Michael Chabon. The irony is that he emerges with a movie about how hard it is to balance the two sides of Parker’s life that achieves that balance gracefully. It puts Spider-Man 2 at the top of not just this ranking but very possibly a larger one devoted to all movies pulled from the brightly colored panels of a Marvel comic book.