Jamie Lee Curtis recites the serenity prayer and quits Twitter May we all be granted the serenity to accept the things we cannot change.

Jamie Lee Curtis will no longer discuss trowma on Elon Musk’s X (f.k.a. Twitter). Today, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actor announced her departure from the site on Instagram—another platform owned by a Trump-congratulating billionaire, but it’s not like we have many superior options these days.

“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference,” Curtis wrote in her caption, alongside a photo of her account deactivation screen. She’s not the only major name to run for the hills (and potentially bluer pastures) since the election results rolled in. Don Lemon, the Berlin Film Festival and The Guardian have also made the jump this week, with the latter writing in a statement that they “think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere.” Sticking with The Guardian for a second, the outlet also reported that X alternative BlueSky added 700,000 new members last week, so the celebrities clearly aren’t the only ones who feel it’s time to go.

While Curtis has definitely been a top poster, we’re not losing her completely. She’s always been active on Instagram, with that platform generating real classics like the unforgettable photo of her they/them Oscar, which she displays next to her EEAAO commemorative butt plug. (Yes, that is a real thing.) In recent days, she’s also been using her account to share some thoughts on the incoming administration. “So the results are in. Many will be celebrating, possibly even gloating over their victory. Many will be stunned and sad with the terrible feelings of the loss. That is the same result despite who wins because that’s what America and democracy looks like. Has always looked like,” she wrote in a lengthy post last Wednesday, which concluded, “Be gentle with people today. Be gentle with yourself today. Feel your feelings today but most of all…..Be an American today.” You can read her statement in full below: