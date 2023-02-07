We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Jeremy Renner has sent another dispatch from his hospital bed, this time to update his fans on the impending arrival of his new Disney+ series, Rennervations. The actor says the show will make its debut, “as soon as I’m back on my feet,” although there’s truly no telling when that will be.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon!!!,” the Instagram post reads. “We are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready!!!”

Renner has tried to help the world through music, the Jeremy Renner Official app, and is now taking his interest in “highly creative fabricator culture” around the world to “reimagin[e] unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.” Now we guess the renovations themselves come in the form of transforming a PBV into a different kind of PBV, but when you’ve got a name like Rennervations, you have to use it.

The focus on purpose-built vehicles feels a little morbid in the wake of Renner’s New Year’s Day accident, in which a snowcat (itself a PBV) ran over him, breaking 30 of his bones and landing him in the hospital with critical injuries. Nonetheless, Rennervations is already filmed, and Renner seems really gung -ho about its forthcoming debut.

Just days before January 1, Renner shared a teaser clip for Rennervations, writing, “There’s no better way to kick off the new year than giving back to those who need it most! Don’t miss #Rennervations, coming soon to @disneyplus.”

Disney+ has not offered an updated timeline for the series in the wake of the horrific accident, but it seems like its original early 2023 premiere will be pushed back as Renner continues his extensive recovery.