Venom: Let There Be Carnage was one of the biggest movies of the last 12 months, especially if you don’t count movies that feature Doctor Stephen Strange or Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, so it was hardly a surprise when Sony announced back in April that it was greenlighting a third movie about Eddie Brock and his slimy, toothy, man-eating buddy Venom. We still don’t know anything about that third movie, especially since Spider-Man: No Way Home just spun the big multiverse twist from the end of Carnage into a joke (which was the right choice, of course), but we do now know that Venom star Tom Hardy and writer Kelly Marcel have some idea, because they’ve just finished a draft of a Venom 3 script.

Hardy teased the existence of the Venom 3 script on Instagram (via IGN), revealing nothing but a cover page with no title (just a funny MS Paint cartoon of Venom with his tongue making a three) and a “Story By” credit for Hardy and Marvel with a “Written By” credit for just Marcel. The two of them also have story credits on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, so if it matters to you that Hardy is retaining control of this franchise, there you go.

And that’s it for stuff we know about Venom 3, which leaves a lot of questions. They already did Carnage for the last movie, which is the obvious thing for a Venom movie, so they’ll have to work a bit harder this time. They could bring in more of the other symbiote characters from the comics, but most of them aren’t very interesting at all (certainly less interesting than Carnage), unless Venom and Carnage have to team up to fight other symbiote characters. They could also tie it in with the recent King In Black event from the comics where Venom had to stop Knull, the evil god of the symbiotes, but that seems too big for a Venom movie.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Knull is also the creator of All-Black The Necrosword, which is going to be a thing in Thor: Love And Thunder, so that makes it timely (even if Venom is in a separate universe from the MCU). On yet another hand, though, King In Black wasn’t great, so hanging too much stuff on it might not be a great idea. We’ll see!