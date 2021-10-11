TV’s most wholesome show is returning for its third season on November 7. No, not Ted Lasso, c’mon. We’re talking about Joe Pera Talks With You.



Advertisement

It was previously announced that the upcoming season would arrive in the fall, and now Pera has given us the actual premiere date with a video that feels true to the show.



In the clip that features the comedian sitting at a bar holding a dart, he says , “Hello, my name is Joe Pera. I just wanted to let you know that my show is coming back on November 7. Hope to see you there.” He then throws the dart at the dartboard, looking dejected when he misses.

In a press release, he teases the first episode of the Adult Swim show’s next season, saying, “The first episode follows me as I help my friend Gene pick out his retirement chair at the furniture store and the season-long search for the perfect place to sit goes from there. Aside from figuring out where to sit, episodes this season cover a lot of other stuff too, such as Great Lakes Ice Breakers, second fridges, cooking fish in the woods, classroom-appropriate movies, and drone warfare.”

For those uninitiated to the wonders of Joe Pera Talks With You, the series features Pera playing a fictionalized version of himself, who’s a middle school choir teacher living in a small town in Michigan. Each episode focuses on a mundane topic, like breakfast, sleeping, or beans, but even the simplest themes can bring up heartfelt moments in the show’s 11-minute spanning episodes. Pera’s voice also has an ASMR-style calming effect, as he breaks the fourth wall directly walking the viewer through his everyday life.

Ahead of the show’s third season, Brooklyn fans can also enjoy the return of Dan Joe DVD Show on October 26, a weekly stand-up show hosted by Pera and Dan Licata at The Bell House, often featuring guests like Pera’s Adult Swim co-stars Jo Firestone and Conner O’Malley, and tons of other great comics.

