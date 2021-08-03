Get your autumnal clothes, love of a cold chill, and a seat at the local VFW hall ready because Joe Pera is coming back to Adult Swim. Joe Pera Talks With You, the lower than low-key comedy series about a gentle young (old?) man who has pleasant conversations with people, is returning for season three. Thankfully, he hasn’t lost his edge. The trailer for the upcoming season doubles down on simplicity.

Based on the two shots that make up the trailer, the small-town comforts of breakfast crews and bachelor parties haven’t escaped Pera’s purview. A slow zoom on his basset hound Gus and a shot of a snowy backyard basketball hoop tell fans all they need to know. Likewise, the soothing, dulcet tones of Pera’s baritone have been waiting patiently (and politely) for another chance to chat with you. Appropriately enough, the series returns this fall, which is just enough time for you to get your flannels, Carhartt jackets, and coziest blankets ready.

Throughout two seasons, Pera’s homespun wisdom has amassed a cult following and critical adoration. Here at the A.V. Club, Erik Adams wrote, “The show puts a televisual gloss on the mundane objects of his fascination, presenting diner food in ornately arranged close ups and setting the action (so to speak) to the autumnal tone poems of Ryan Dann. It even affords this courtesy to Mike as he explains his never-ending pursuit of “the perfect egg bite.” Its elevation of the everyday tickles, but it makes room for the big laughs in Pera’s dry narration, the surreal image of a jack-o’-lantern bobbing through rapids, or a sound-effect gag involving a giant meatball.”

Joe Pera Talks With You remains one of the most out-of-the-box shows on the typically abrasive Adult Swim lineup. So get comfortable and allow one of America’s calmest comedians to take the wheel for a while.