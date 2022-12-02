We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Kanye “Ye” West, the star that just can’t stop burning out, has officially flamed his way through a partnership with the conservative-leaning social media platform Parler. The rapper, who has spent the past few weeks diving headfirst into overt Nazism and white supremacy, initially partnered with Parler back in October after a temporary removal from Twitter and Instagram.

Parler announced the decision to part ways, allegedly reached in mid-November, on Thursday afternoon. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” Parler writes via their official Twitter.” This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

Parler’s announcement arrives just shortly after another one of Ye’s anti-semitic antics got him suspended from Twitter for the umpteenth time. West, who goes by “Ye,” only just regained access to Twitter under Elon Musk’s not-so-benevolent reign, lost access to the account early this morning after sharing a photo of a swastika intertwined with a Star Of David.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” a tweet from Musk announcing the news reads.

As if his embrace of the swastika wasn’t a blatant enough indication of Nazism, Ye further embraced malicious prejudice during a recent appearance on Alex Jones’ show InfoWars alongside white supremacist commentator Nick Fuentes. Throughout the hours-long show, Ye repeatedly praised Hitler and Nazism, insisting to a (has this ever been happened ?) notably uncomfortable Jones that the Nazis “did good things too.”

“There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler,” Ye continues on the show. “A lot of things.” That’s a statement even Parler can’t stoop to condone, despite their previous promise that a deal with Ye would mean he would “never have to fear being removed from social media again.” Hindsight is 20/20.