Sure, most episodes of The Kardashians consist of the people who inundate us with Instagram ads for diarrhea tea sitting around in leisurewear and complaining about their mom or something. But sometimes we get exactly what we’re looking for. Case in point: The latest episode of The Kardashians sees Kim Kardashian dealing with the fallout of her anti-semitic ex-husband, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, tripling down on his anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.

“It’s really confusing for me that it’s so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember,” Kardashian says. “I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Advertisement

We doubt Kim Kardashian could’ve imagined Kanye West taking this type of left hand turn when she married him in 2014. He was still two years away from publicly supporting Donald Trump.

“The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it,” Kardashian continues. “I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Kardashian was more or less quiet on the subject of her estranged spouse’s fascistic fascinations. It makes sense; you want to save these moments for the camera. “I’m just not okay. I’m just having such a hard day today,” Kardashian says in the episode. “I literally haven’t changed my outfit in like two days. I just have to get it together. I just can’t.”

As she mentions in the episode, even things that used to fill her life with meaning (posting on social media) don’t offer the same thrill as she blames herself for the consequences of West’s actions. “I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community, then people dropped him today,” Kim said. “Is that my fault? That I posted that? And did that push them? And I should have just kept quiet? But I’m vocal about everything else. I never know what to do.”

Advertisement

We suppose outwardly and repeatedly rejecting your husband’s dangerous hate speech would’ve been the first step. But sure, waiting for your TV show to drop nearly a year later also does some good, we guess.

