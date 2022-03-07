Time to thank the father, the son, and the House of Gaga. Method actress and mega pop star Lady Gaga has finally announced the rescheduled dates of her Chromatica Ball Tour. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the Chromatica Ball Tour was postponed due to the pandemic.



Gaga and many other artists were also forced to move the dates of their album releases due to COVID-19, with Chromatica being pushed from its original April 10, 2020 release date to May 29. Among those scrapped dates was also a secret Coachella set that never manifested when the Californa music festival was cancelled.

Advertisement

Between portraying the campy Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci and releasing the remix album Dawn of Chromatica, the “Rain On Me” singer has kept busy. She even had time to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration (during the performance Gaga wore the largest golden dove brooch in history over a bullet proof vest). After a whirlwind awards season campaign trail, her next gig will be as a presenter for the 94th Academy Awards. She’ll join Kevin Costner, Youn Yuh-jung and others at this year’s ceremony.

Now, via an Instagram post, she’s ready to give the Little Monsters what they’ve been waiting two whole years for: a full-blown tour. Increasing from the original six stops to fifteen, the Chromatica Ball Tour will start in Germany and end in Los Angeles, spanning from July to mid-September.



Check out the new dates below.

Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball 2022 tour dates

07/17–Düsseldorf, Germany–Merkur Spiel-Arena

07/21–Stockholm, Sweden–Friends Arena

07/24–Paris, France–Stade de France

07/26–Arnhem, Netherlands–GelreDome

07/29–London, England–Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/30–London, England–Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/06–Toronto, Ontario–Rogers Centre

08/08–Washington, D.C.–Nationals Park

08/11–East Rutherford, NJ–MetLife Stadium

08/15–Chicago, IL–Wrigley Field

08/19–Boston, MA–Fenway Park

08/23–Dallas, TX–Globe Life Field

08/26–Atlanta, GA–Truist Park

09/08–San Francisco, CA–Oracle Park

09/10–Los Angeles, CA–Dodger Stadium