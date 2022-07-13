Among the various snubs and surprises from this week’s Emmy nominations, few were more pattern-breaking than the TV Academy’s abrupt about-face on This Is Us. Even in its leaner years, Dan Fogelman ’s family drama has always scored at least one Primetime Emmy nomination per season, but not even Sterling K. Brown could apparently get in the Academy’s good graces for the show’s sixth and final season—which received only one nomination, period, for “Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics” at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmys.

Among other things, that means the Awards have now permanently passed on the opportunity to recognize star Mandy Moore, who picked up only a single Outstanding Lead Actress nod for her body of work as matriarch Rebecca Pearson, back in 2019. Now, both Moore and co-star Chrissy Metz have issued statements about the snub, with Moore focusing on being happy for the show’s music team, and sad for her various other co-workers who weren’t recognized—and Metz on the is sue of Mandy Moore being, you know, totally robbed.

This is per THR, which notes that Moore issued a statement on social media praising Siddhartha Khosla and Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, for their nomination for “The Forever Now, ” the song Moore herself sang in “The Day Of The Wedding.” She followed that by noting, “ “Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was [its] finest hour? Sure. And Dan Fogelman ’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? [Ken Olin’s] impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever. #thisisus.”

Metz, meanwhile, was more blunt, declaring herself “Bitter Betty” on an Instagram Story, and calling out what was, in her view, the absurdity of Moore and Fogelman both being skipped by this year’s nominations . “ When there are people who are so innately, incredibly gifted and talented who write a show — Dan Fogelman — and you act and star in a show — Mandy Moore — that don’t get recognized for the beautiful work and the way that they have changed peoples’ lives and hearts and minds, and the connective tissue between other human beings, and they don’t get recognized for it?” she asked, with a scoff. “I understand it’s not everything honey, but it’s somethin’.”

Fogelman also issued a statement (falling more on the Moore side of things), stating, “ The Emmy noms didn’t break for #ThisIsUs today – if you’re happy when they go your way, you’ve got to take it on the chin when they don’t.”