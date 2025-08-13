Timothée Chalamet ping pongs through the '50s in first Marty Supreme trailer

With a crusty mustache-unibrow combo, a smattering of freckles, and a young confidence matched only by Rushmore‘s Max Fischer, Timothée Chalamet is serving, literally, in Marty Supreme, the new film from Josh Safdie. Bringing together a host of Hollywood’s most powerful, wealthiest, and sometimes controversial oddballs, including Gwenyth Paltrow, “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, Tyler, the Creator (credited under his given name, Tyler Okonma) and Fran Drescher, Safdie hurls Chalamet back to the 1950s to play Marty Mauser, an iconoclastic and ambitious table tennis champion.

In the film’s first trailer, we get a sense of what makes Marty so supreme. Perhaps the first-ever Shark Tank contestant, he pitches his idea to bring ping pong to the masses, telling O’Leary that the game fills stadiums around the world. But Marty, like the aforementioned Max Fischer, is arrogant, creating chaos around the globe as he works to achieve his impossible dream of making table tennis a worldwide phenomenon. With a tagline reading, “Dream Big,” Marty Supreme could be mistaken for an inspirational sports drama with, according to Paltrow, “lots of sex.” In the hands of Safdie, it looks more like a nightmare filled with New York character actors complaining about ball color and kinetic filmmaking that gives way to a tension offset by the trailer’s use of Alphaville’s “Forever Young.”

See Chalamet in all his freckled glory when Marty Supreme hits theaters on December 25.