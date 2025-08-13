Timothée Chalamet ping pongs through the '50s in first Marty Supreme trailer
Directed by Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme turns Timothée Chalamet into champion table tennis savant Marty Mauser.Credit: A24
With a crusty mustache-unibrow combo, a smattering of freckles, and a young confidence matched only by Rushmore‘s Max Fischer, Timothée Chalamet is serving, literally, in Marty Supreme, the new film from Josh Safdie. Bringing together a host of Hollywood’s most powerful, wealthiest, and sometimes controversial oddballs, including Gwenyth Paltrow, “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, Tyler, the Creator (credited under his given name, Tyler Okonma) and Fran Drescher, Safdie hurls Chalamet back to the 1950s to play Marty Mauser, an iconoclastic and ambitious table tennis champion.