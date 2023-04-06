Alex Borstein has seen basically none of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Add Alex Borstein to the list of stars who don’t like to watch themselves on screen. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor won multiple Emmys for her performance in the acclaimed comedy, but she’s never really checked it out herself. “I have not watched this show. I’m not kidding,” she tells Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve seen the first two episodes [of the first season] ‘cause we went to an international premiere in Berlin, and we were in a theater and then they started running it and we were stuck.”

Borstein’s avoidance of the Prime Video hit is not purely an aversion to watching herself act—it’s a conscious choice to preserve her performance while the show was still in production. “I can’t watch it while I’m doing it, because then I change,” she explains. “Anything observed is changed and I change what I’m doing. I’ll not like how my arm looks, so then for the rest of the season, I’ll hold it. It’s so bad, so I wait. I have waited this long.”

Advertisement

Borstein is hardly the only actor to suffer this affliction, though different performers have different reasons for not watching their work back. Michelle Williams has said that watching herself in character detracts from the precious experience of actually becoming the character. (“That’s something I’d like to work on. I actually would like to get over whatever hang ups I have,” she recently told The A.V. Club.) Adam Driver is infamously so averse to seeing or hearing his own performances that he abruptly exited an interview with NPR’s Terry Gross when she played a clip of his singing in Marriage Story. “I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change,” he has said about his experience of it.

Borstein, meanwhile, isn’t so completely disinclined to watching herself stealing scenes. In fact, now that the series has finally wrapped, she’s ready to dive in. “My daughter is now 10 and what I want to do is watch the whole show with her after season five drops,” she tells ET. “I’m gonna have ice cream in my bed with my daughter and we are gonna watch it.” Have fun—we hear it’s great!