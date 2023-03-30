Don’t bother asking the name of the performer in talks to take on a lead role in the Safdie Brothers next movie: it’s her. Yes, thot shit connoisseur and inventor of hot girl summer Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly in talks for a lead role in the Uncut Gems directors’ next project, which is set for an exclusive release on Netflix. The A.V. Club has reached out to the streamer for comment.

Although plot details on the new project remain scant , Safdie darling Adam Sandler is definitely on board. Sandler first confirmed he was working on an Uncut Gems follow up with directing duo nearly a year ago, when he told Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know what I can tell you, but it’s gonna be very exciting.” Since then, Sandler has grown only slightly more forthcoming, teasing (per Deadline) that the film will be set in the world of sports memorabilia but remaining mum on any other specifics.

Although the role will mark a major leap forward in the film industry for Megan Thee Stallion ( also known by her government name, Megan Pete), it’s far from the only project she has lined up. The megastar will follow up 2022 appearances on Starz’ P-Valley and Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law with a feature film debut in Borat director Larry Charles’ F***ing Identical Twins, billed as a “subversive take on The Parent Trap.” The film— which is reportedly a musical, and still doesn’t have a release date— also stars Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

In fact, a potential Safdie role isn’t even the only Netflix project Megan has cooking. Back in 2021, she signed a first-look deal with the streamer, setting her up to create and executive produce a host of diverse original projects. Upon announcing the deal, Megan hinted that “venturing into production” is the next phase of her “journey as an entrepreneur.” Whether it’s hopping in the front seat of a Safdie joint or helming her own streaming universe, this appears to be how Megan (à la Howard Ratner himself) wins.