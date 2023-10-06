Megan Thee Stallion shares new song from Dicks: The Musical

Hotties rejoice! There’s new Megan Thee Stallion music to enjoy. It’s the rapper’s first solo outing since her 2022 sophomore album Traumazine. It’s also part of the soundtrack to Dicks: The Musical, the raunchy Parent Trap parody that serves as Meg’s feature film debut. “Out Alpha The Alpha” is a girlboss anthem that solidifies the star as a triple threat.

In the musical, which stars Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson as the central separated twins, Megan plays their boss, Gloria. To understand Gloria’s life philosophy, just listen to the lyrics in which she decries men as “stupid, weak little boys”: “Train ‘em to beg like the dogs that they are and you’ll find that it ain’t no thing to out alpha the alpha.”

Out Alpha The Alpha

The song is a comical instruction manual on how to claw one’s way to the top in a male-dominated environment—even in this parody world, a powerful woman gets called “shrill,” “slut,” “ice queen,” “crazy”... you get the idea. Nevertheless, she persisted. “They love actin’ like they run the place, but I’m the CEO,” Megan raps. “These men are fuckin’ dinosaurs about to be destroyed/And I’m the asteroid.”

Dicks: The Musical also stars Nathan Lane and Megan Mulally as the twins’ estranged parents and Bowen Yang as God. The A24 film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and won the People’s Choice Award for Midnight Madness. The trailer sees Megan Thee Stallion literally walking men on leashes and generally running shit. “Wow, a lady boss,” Sharp’s character says incredulously in the face of her fabulousness. “It really is the year that it is.”

Outside of the silver screen, Megan recently teamed back up with her “WAP” collaborator Cardi B on the latter’s track, “Bongos.” As for her own solo material—genuine Megan Thee Stallion stuff, not a musical comedy soundtrack—she told Complex in September that she’s making music she “really, really” loves. “[With] this album, I feel like I’m getting to the meat. I’m getting to the bones,” she shared with the outlet. “It’s my story, and I’m telling it. I’m so excited because it’s just turning the page into like this new chapter of my life and I feel like the Hotties are gonna be so excited to hear it.”