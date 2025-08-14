NBC announces all-normie version of The Traitors

Peacock’s The Traitors has had a weird relationship, over its last three seasons, with the wider world of reality TV. The show’s first season, airing back in January 2023, did an odd thing where it split its cast between known reality TV folk like swimmer Ryan Lochte and various Big Brother survivors, and just regular people, like you might meet while out and about in the normal human world. The show’s second and third seasons jettisoned that whole concept, though, and just plumbed the depths of the reality show roster (and, occasionally, the British celebrity aristocracy) in order to fill out its ranks of Traitors and Faithful.

Now, NBC is ready to deploy the idea of a Traitors for the rest of us in full, as the network just announced it’s ordered its own, completely non-celebrity version of the massively successful social deduction game show. Rest assured, though: The normie factor of the new series won’t extend to hosting, as Alan Cumming will still be on hand to oversee the shenanigans in what we can only assume will be ever-more-elaborate outfits.

As every article about the series is required to note, The Traitors is based on original Dutch game show concept De Varredars, which also adopted the celebrity casting conceit. (If we had to guess, there might be an element, or at least an assumption, where it’s more fun to watch larger-than-life personalities backstab and betray each other, and maybe a certain belief in those folks being better at putting on a false face.) Interestingly, the show’s also-successful British version did a complete inversion of the idea: Its contestants have all been Real People, and it’s now gearing up to launch a celebrity version some time later this year. The U.S. civilian version, meanwhile, will enter production some time in 2026, presumably around the time that the mothership show’s fourth (celebrity-filled, for a very “reality show” definition of celebrity) season airs on Peacock.

[via Deadline]