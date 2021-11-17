It’s been nearly two years since we last checked in on the Byrdes, the money laundering family that turned the Missouri Ozarks into their own criminal empire on Netflix’s thriller series Ozark. Just to put in perspective, the last time we saw them, we probably thought we’d be out of quarantine in the next couple of days. Sigh.



The new teaser for Ozark’s fourth and final season is here, and, well, it’s doing one of those “temporal pincer movements” that are all the rage these days. Everything’s moving backward. Cars un-crash, people get un-shot in the head, and a drug lord (Felix Solis) un-hugs Marty and Wendy (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney).



No, things don’t even look that much better than our last look at the new season, which saw Missouri’s number one riverboat gambling power couple cleaning brains out of their hair. Rough stuff, indeed.

We don’t have much information in the way of plot for this season, but like so many of these crime shows, our formerly regular degular suburban couple has dipped their toes in the familiar waters of Missouri politics and international drug cartels. Netflix was nice enough to provide a little logline, though:

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

Not much help there. It looks like we’ll have to wait for the series.

The final season of Ozark is on the way, and it’s getting the split season treatment popularized by The Sopranos (and then repeated by just about every network looking to wring a little more juice out of their most notable shows). The first half hits Netflix on January 21, 2022.