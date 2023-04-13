Never Have I Ever sets a graduation date with new teaser

As we go on, we remember all the times we had together with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and the gang. Mindy Kaling’s high school-set Netflix series Never Have I Ever is coming to a close, which means Devi is about to graduate and go out into the world. But first, there will inevitably be some more relationship drama, hot guys, hookups, and general shenanigans. Per an announcement on Thursday, the commencement will commence on June 8.



This news was accompanied by a new trailer for the fourth and final season, which follows our favorite “Ivy League chasing horndog” through what is sure to be an exciting senior year. Revisiting some of the highlights (and lowlights) of Devi’s journey so far, the show’s faithful narrator John McEnroe promises that the teens are now “ready for anything.”

Never Have I Ever - Final Season | Date Announcement | Netflix

That includes, yes, new hot guys (Devi shares a kiss with Love Victor’s Michael Cimino), but also the old hot guys (plenty of charged moments with Jaren Lewison’s Ben and Darren Barnet’s Paxton), too. And Devi isn’t the only woman in her family seeing some action. Per Deadline, Devi’s mother Dr. Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) has a new love interest played by Ivan Hernandez, while her mother-in-law Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) may be starting something with a new character played by ex-Goldbergs star Jeff Garlin. Plus, there’s Kamala’s (Richa Moorjani) relationship with Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar). And don’t forget we’ve been promised a wedding this season!

Advertisement

There’s a lot more to dissect about the trailer, including the obvious things like prom and graduation. Then there are the less-typical senior year moments, like Devi’s car getting vandalized with the words “stupid bitch.” Still, given everything Devi’s experienced thus far, even that feels par for the course—it might even be the perfect send-off for Never Have I Ever’s last hurrah.