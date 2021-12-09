This iconic American quiz show still hasn’t decided on a permanent host. What is Jeopardy!?

Advertisement

Once again, Sony still has pushed off inking a permanent Jeopardy! host, announcing that interim hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will remain behind the podium for the remainder of its 38th season.

“We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer,” the show’s producers announced via Twitter. “We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!”

After playing musical chairs all last summer, Jeopardy! landed on some guy named Mike really, really wanted to be the host of Jeopardy!—despite him having minimal experience or name recognition (but several sketchy podcast episodes and numerous workplace misconduct allegations). Shortly after that, he stepped down because everyone was really, really annoyed about it.



And so, the show has decided to shrug off any decision-making until, at least, next July, when the gig technically hits job boards again. For her part, Bialik all but dashed any hopes of becoming the show’s perma-host. Her commitments to the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat (a show that definitely exists) reportedly keep her from full-time Jeopardy!-ing.



As for Jennings, despite a few gross tweets, he remains the clear choice at this point. Not that there’s much competition. Fan-favorite LeVar Burton is out of the running, as are the host pool’s two most prominent medical quacks, Dr. Oz and Aaron Rogers. Oz and Rodgers have moved on to running for Congress and devoting his life to the teachings of Joe Rogan, respectively. (Though, Bialik has given them stiff competition in the past).



Advertisement

So the show will continue to be without a permanent host for the time being. Unfortunately, that means Mike Richards only has a few months to get a job as an intern, work his way up to associate producer, navigate the org chart that leads him to executive producer so that he can give himself the job, again.