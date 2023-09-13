Olivia Rodrigo is attempting to make the Ticketmaster process a little less like going “through several bear attacks” (in the words of Taylor Swift), at least when it comes to pricing. The pop star, fresh off the release of her sophomore album GUTS, announced a new world tour on Wednesday. In addition to the regular round of tickets, there will also be a special, cheaper tier called “Silver Star Tickets.”
Rodrigo will make “a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date,” according to a press release from Ticketmaster. “Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.” The seat locations include “limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.”
Rodrigo’s tour will likely be a sought-after ticket—maybe not to the level of Swift’s Eras Tour, but nevertheless, fans (and Ticketmaster) should anticipate high demand when seats go on sale. Perhaps the possibility of Silver Star Tickets will temper some of the frenzy, though the limited amount might make it difficult to snag those at the last minute.
The GUTS Tour kicks off in February 2024; openers across the six-month excursion include The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf. Scroll on for the list of tour dates, below.
GUTS World Tour dates:
Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2
Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum