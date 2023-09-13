Olivia Rodrigo is attempting to make the Ticketmaster process a little less like going “through several bear attacks” (in the words of Taylor Swift), at least when it comes to pricing. The pop star, fresh off the release of her sophomore album GUTS, announced a new world tour on Wednesday. In addition to the regular round of tickets, there will also be a special, cheaper tier called “Silver Star Tickets.”

Rodrigo will make “a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date,” according to a press release from Ticketmaster. “Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows. Silver Star Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.” The seat locations include “limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.”

Rodrigo’s tour will likely be a sought-after ticket—maybe not to the level of Swift’s Eras Tour, but nevertheless, fans (and Ticketmaster) should anticipate high demand when seats go on sale. Perhaps the possibility of Silver Star Tickets will temper some of the frenzy, though the limited amount might make it difficult to snag those at the last minute.

The GUTS Tour kicks off in February 2024; openers across the six-month excursion include The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf. Scroll on for the list of tour dates, below.

GUTS World Tour dates:

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum