Looks like Olivia Wilde is ready to tackle television again— this time behind-the-scenes. Per Deadline, the Booksmart director is saddling up with indie production darling A24 to adapt Jennifer Egan’s best-selling novels A Visit From The Goon Squad and its sequel The Candy House into a television series.



Winner of the 2011 Pulitzer Prize, A Visit From The Goon Squad follows 13 short stories that move from past to present, all of which connect back to Bennie Salazar, a record company executive, and his assistant, Sasha. In 2022, Egan released the follow-up novel The Candy House, which focuses on some of A Visit From The Goon Squad’s same characters and their children.

Wilde, who is also executive producing the project beside Jennifer Fox, has had quite a busy year. After making her directorial debut with 2019's coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, the Babylon actor released her second feature film Don’t Worry Darling in 2022, resulting in one of the most headline-making press tours in recent history. Along with venturing into television as a director for the first time, the Tron: Legacy star is still reportedly set to be behind the camera for Sony’s Spider-Woman film (not Madame Web, which focuses on another Spidey-related female web-slinger).

As for A24, the distribution and production company has been racking up awards this past year, becoming the most nominated single studio at the 95th Academy Awards and winning Best Picture with Everything Everywhere All At Once. While well-known for their indie film releases, A24 has been spreading out to television, with Netflix’s recently released Beef being among some of their small-screen projects. Up next for the company in the world of TV will be Sam Levinson’s (Euphoria) controversial series The Idol, which will make its world premiere at next month’s Cannes Film Festival.