Everyone is sick of reading about Olivia Wilde . Everyone’s mother and everyone’s brother-in-law is sick of reading about Olivia Wilde . Ever since spitgate—and even before— it seems like not a day has gone by where we’ve been granted one moment’s peace from reading about Olivia Wilde—especially on Twitter.

But rest assured that no one is sicker of reading about Olivia Wilde on Twitter than Olivia Wilde herself. At the Elle Women In Hollywood celebration where she was honored on Monday night, the Don’t Worry Darling director used her speech to address the, ahem, several controversies surrounding her work and personal life over the past few months.



“I was an actress who started producing and then finally got the courage to start directing, and wouldn’t have started any of it at all if I knew Twitter would be invented,” she said in her speech, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

“Sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of the misogyny that defines this business and say ‘Goodnight, good luck, I’d rather eat glass for a living,’” she continued, before praising other women in the industry who’ve kept her head above water in “the form of a tight grip of your shoulders and a tense stare into your eyes and a defiant, ‘Do not let them fuck with you.’”

According to her, it’s these women who have kept her “motivated to keep fighting through the hellfire. In some way, the challenges are all a part of it, right, real badges of honor are just par for the course.”

G/O Media may get a commission 60% off 60% Off Fall Knits Sale at Jachs NY 60% off some seriously nice knits

Stock up on office-appropriate quarter zips, WFH-coffee-run-appropriate joggers, and a crewneck nice enough to wear to dinner. Buy at Jachs NY Use the promo code KNIJA60 Advertisement

If you’ve been anywhere on the internet in the past 24 hours, you’ll know that the most recent of these “challenges” involves a car, a nanny, and some really special salad dressing. None of these allegations have been confirmed, however, and Wilde and her ex, Jason Sudeikis, released a joint statement asking the nanny (and by extension the internet) to please “choose to leave our family alone.”

Wilde reiterated this plea for peace in her honoree speech: “Let’s face it, you’re not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically induced coma until your press tour is finished. Until then, you are just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area.”

Advertisement

Still, she continued, “here I am and it’s a real thrill to have what is undeniably the greatest job on the planet... I love my life, I love my job, what more could I ask for.”