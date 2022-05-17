Hulu’s delightful murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building is coming back for season two fairly soon (June 28!), and Today the streaming service released the first trailer for that new season. It picks up right where the first season left off, with Mabel, Oliver, and Charles stumbling onto a new murder and quickly getting framed for it—an accusation that they can’t exactly brush off, given the wacky shenanigans they get into with a murder weapon. It all seems pretty fun, as you would expect if you were one of the people who loved the first season.

But the real hook in this trailer is the string of celebrity guest stars, the most notable of which is probably Cara Delevingne, who is playing a love interest for Mabel this season (and one who seems to have a big impact on who Mabel is as a person, if this Vanity Fair piece is anything to go by). Not that we’re not big fans of love and falling in love and all of those nice things, but every other mystery story ever has trained us to be a little suspicious of anyone who shows up as a surprise love interest and is played by a famous person… unless she’s a red herring! Oh no, we’re falling for it!

Only Murders In The Building stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, and it was created by Martin, John Hoffman, and Dan Fogelman. This second season will, again, premiere on Hulu on June 28. Also: murders aside, we’re especially excited to check out some sick-ass new detective fashion from the key trio (and, hey, if you want to learn more about the show’s fashion, we have got you covered on that front courtesy of this chat with the show’s costume designer Dana Covarrubias).