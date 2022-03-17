While Marvel Studios just dropped the first trailer for the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, out this summer, Moon Knight is up next on the docket. Premiering on March 30, it stars Oscar Isaac (Dune) as the titular character. Also known as Marc Spector, he’s a onetime mercenary who gets his crimefighting powers from the Egyptian god Khonshu, who’s seen lurking threateningly in a dark hallway in this new preview clip. Isaac’s reaction is to look just as disheveled and confused as he did in Annihilation, this time while clutching a Motorola Razr flip phone. (The early 2000s really are back!)



Spector has dissociative identity disorder, and the alter ego being menaced by Khonshu here is an unassuming museum gift shop worker who goes by the name of Steven Grant, and has an English accent that may or may not work for you. As the fearsome apparition advances, it suddenly morphs into an elderly woman, forcing our hero to question what he’s seen. Of course, little old ladies aren’t always what they seem in the Marvel universe, so maybe he’s onto something. Also, what’s going on with that elevator?

The clip offers a taste of Hesham Nazih’s score, after the trailers have heavily featured Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘N’ Nite.” The six episode series was directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead, with Jeremy Slater serving as head writer. Benson and Moorhead have already been tapped by Marvel Studios to take over from Kate Herron on season two of Loki.

Moon Knight is the first of the Marvel Disney+ series to be centered around a character that hasn’t previously been seen in the movies. Details on the plot have largely been kept under wraps; Gaspard Ulliel’s role as the antagonist Midnight Man was only confirmed after the French actor’s sudden death in a skiing accident earlier this year. Previous trailers have shown Moon Knight facing off against Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Yarrow.