Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra will all be in attendance at the 2022 Oscars as performers throughout the evening. The Academy managed to wrangle four out of the five nominees in the Best Original Song category to play their offerings at the awards ceremony.

Beyoncé is set to perform “Be Alive” from King Richard, with Eilish and Finneas performing “No Time To Die” from the Bond feature of the same name. McEntire will sing “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, and Yatra will most likely perform a duo of the Encanto songs “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Dos Oruguitas.”

The fifth nominee is Van Morrison, for his song “Down To Joy” from Belfast, but due to scheduling conflicts he not be in attendance.

The rest of the night’s music will be provided by D-Nice and the Samples, as well as an “all-star” band comprised of Travis Barker, Sheila E., Robert Glasper, and music director Adam Blackstone.

Additionally, more presenters for the evening were also recently announced, including Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, and Shaun White.



They will join the ever-growing list of presenters that includes: Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta, so far.

A few previous Oscar winners have been invited back to present this year’s awards, including Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o, and Youn Yuh-Jung.