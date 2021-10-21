Beyoncé perfected the art of the surprise album drop in 2013, and now she apparently refuses to release music any other way. It also appears she’s really digging into releasing songs attached to films. After a very quiet hiatus from music, she now ever-so subtlety teases her new single, “Be Alive,” in the trailer for the Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard.

“Be Alive” begins in the second half of the trailer, featuring a robust chorus, a full orchestra, and Bey’s signature sailing vocals. It’s just a taste, a crumb, of what’s hopefully the beginning of a whole new era for Beyoncé.

From Joe Bell director Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richard tells the story of the man behind tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams: t heir father. Smith stars as Richard Williams, a devoted and determined father dead set on ensuring his none of his children get left behind by the world.

In the trailer, Smith as Richard offers some tough love and unconditional support to Saniyaa Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play Venus and Serena. King Richard also stars Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, and Tony Goldwyn, with Aunjanue Ellis as the sister’s mother Oracene “Brandi” Williams.

In a GQ profile on Smith, Serena says his performance of her father is so spot-on, she had to remind herself it was not really him. As shown in the film’s trailer, her father knew the sisters would face difficulties due to their background, which he refused to let limit them.

“My dad was and still is way before his time,” Serena Williams told GQ. “You see, when someone is different—when they don’t act or look how a person assumed they would—the first reaction is often fear. They think, How do we break them? My dad anticipated that, but he would not allow himself or his family to be broken.”

King Richard premieres on November 19 in theaters and on HBO Max.

