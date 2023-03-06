We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Every Academy Awards brings its share of historic firsts, with some years breaking more ground than others. The 95th edition of the Oscars, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12, holds a significant number of possibilities. Records could be broken (or, in the case of some accomplished filmmakers, extended) and wrongs could be righted (potentially putting a dent in #OscarsSoWhite). Ahead of Hollywood’s big night, here’s a look at some of the factoids, firsts, and other need-to-know nuggets of trivia to help you impress your friends during your Oscars viewing party.

Everything Everywhere may set records everywhere

More international stars make their mark

A quarter of all the acting nominees this year hail from Ireland, with nominations for a quartet of stars from The Banshees Of Inisherin Aftersun

In fact, this is the first time that non-Americans have dominated the acting races to this extent, with 11 of the 20 contenders coming from outside the U.S.

First-timers dominate the acting races

For the first time since the 7th Academy Awards in 1935, the Best Actor race is made up entirely of first-time nominees: Brendan Fraser ( The Whale Elvis The Banshees Of Inisherin Living Aftersun

Across the acting categories, only four performers have previously been nominated for an Oscar: Judd Hirsch, Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams, and Cate Blanchett.

By the way, Blanchett is the only Oscar winner among this year’s crop of nominees (she earned honors for her work in The Aviator Blue Jasmine

Hirsch now has the record for the longest period between Oscar nominations at 42 years. He was previously honored for 1980's Ordinary People

This is the first time since 1977 that two films have earned four acting nominations ( Everything Everywhere Banshees

Angela Bassett makes MCU, and Oscars, history

Screen legend Angela Bassett, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is the first performer from the MCU to crack any of the Oscars’ actor categories. While superhero films and comic book adaptations have earned nominations and wins, mostly outside of the acting categories, only two other actors from that genre have claimed Oscars, and both for playing the same character—Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.



John Williams adds to his impressive totals

At age 90, legendary composer John Williams now holds the distinction of being the oldest ever Academy Award nominee, thanks to his nod for the score of The Fabelmans

That also extends Williams’ record as the most-nominated living person, with 53 nods. He still has a ways to go to surpass the all-time leader in nominations, Walt Disney, who accumulated 59 nominations (and 22 wins).

Steven Spielberg ties one mark, owns another

Steven Spielberg is now tied for directing the most Best Picture nominees, with 13 films in all. With his nomination for The Fabelmans Mrs. Miniver Ben-Hur Frank Bullitt

In addition, Spielberg also holds the record as the first and only director to be nominated for Academy Awards in six different decades.

Cate the Great extends her run

With Tár, Cate Blanchett is appearing in her 10th Best Picture nominee. That extends the record she set last year, after her films Nightmare Alley and Don’t Look Up were both nominated. Blanchett surpassed Olivia de Havilland and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others, for this distinction.

An Irish entrance

This is the first time that a film from Ireland has cracked the International Feature category, with a nomination for Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl. It’s also the first Irish-language film to appear on Oscar’s list.

Writer-directors have a moment

This is the first time that every best director nominee is also nominated for a best screenplay honor. Directors Martin McDonaugh, Todd Field, Steven Spielberg, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and Ruben Ostlund are each nominated in the original screenplay race.

Sequels get a chance to shine

This marks the first year that two sequels—Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water—have been nominated in the Best Picture race.