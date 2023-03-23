Outlander season 7 gets an official release date and first-look images

It’s a droughtlander no longer over at Starz: the network’s steamy dreamy time-traveling drama Outlander is officially returning for a seventh season this summer. The series will also take a cue from its very first season (and recent shows like You and The Glory) and split season 7 into two parts. The first eight episodes will begin airing on June 16, with another eight slated for a 2024 release.

Alongside the announcement, Starz has also shared a series of first-look images from the new episodes, featuring leads Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), as well as returning favorites Brianna MacKenzie (Sophie Skelton), Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin), and Young Ian (John Bell).

Beyond returning to familiar characters, this season of Outlander also stands to introduce some new faces, including young William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), Young Ian’s Quaker wife Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small), and her brother Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips). All three characters are drawn from the series’ original basis, books written by Diana Gabaldon.

After Outlander’s seventh season concludes, fans needn’t despair— well, at least not all that much. Outlander has already been renewed for an eighth season but has been touting that season as its planned last. An Outlander prequel titled Blood Of My Blood and focusing on Jamie Fraser’s parents has also been greenlit for a first season at the network, although a release date is likely a ways away from being confirmed.