In February, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he would be canceling all of his upcoming shows and retiring from touring, saying he’s simply “not physically capable” of doing all the travel involved in a regular tour after injuring his spine a few years ago. This was a few years after Osbourne revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, though he had only indicated that it was his injury and the various recovery treatments involved that had made touring impossible. Still, he had left himself open to the possibility of other live shows, just not “city to city and country to country” tours.

Advertisement

Now, though, he has canceled an appearance at California’s Power Trip festival in October of 2024, which would’ve been his big comeback to live performing. Osbourne explained on Twitter that he’s still “not ready yet” and is “much too proud” for his first live show in almost five years to be “half-assed.” Osbourne was supposed to perform at the Power Trip alongside Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and others, but he says some “personal friends” of his will be taking his slot instead—adding that fans “will not be disappointed.”

Osbourne ended his Twitter note by saying, “I love you all and I will see you soon,” but it still might be a bit before he returns to the stage, since we’re now looking at something later than October of next year, but hopefully Osbourne’s fans do get another chance to see him live eventually. If not, though, he and wife Sharon Osbourne are reportedly still working on that BBC documentary series about moving back to the U.K. (also, speaking of, we still don’t know what sort of emergency caused Sharon Osbourne to be rushed to the hospital a few years ago, if anyone was curious).