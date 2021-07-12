Paris Hilton Screenshot : Paris Hilton/YouTube

Paris Hilton’s had virtually every kind of reality show. Besides learning what Walm art is and wreaking havoc on townies with Nicole Richie in The Simple Life, she also had three competition shows to be her new BFF (including two international ones, Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend and Paris Hilton’s Dubai BFF), and The World According To Paris, a short-lived reality show following her day-to-day life. Additionally, she has a 13-episode docuseries coming up, chronicling the lead up to her wedding with venture capitalist Carter Reum. But there’s one kind of reality show that she hadn’t cashed in on—until now.



She’s getting her own Netflix cooking series, Cooking With Paris, premiering on August 4. According to a press release, Hilton will embrace her “very newly domesticated side and [welcome] us into her kitchen while she learns to sauté, sear and zest.” So does Paris Hilton actually know how to cook? Debatable! But come on, it’s not like she’s trying to be the Barefoot Contessa here. It’s all about the spectacle of watching Hilton just do random domestic stuff for the hell of it. Netflix promises we’ll see her “showcase her culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe, and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends.”

The news of this show comes just over a year after Hilton made a viral video that shares the Netflix show’s title, where she taught viewers how to make lasagna. But let’s just say that the video didn’t become popular because of Hilton’s stellar cooking skills. Some of her questionable steps included: putting pasta in water that isn’t boiling, pouring way too much salt on the meat to the point where her stove is covered in salt (and then adding Himalayan salt too, in case it wasn’t inedible enough), grating cheese with fingerless gloves, and forgetting to chop the onions and garlic. Actually, a Nailed It! type show where Paris Hilton keeps making disastrous meals that her friends are forced to eat on camera sounds great. Count us in.