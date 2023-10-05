Earlier this year, Paris Hilton released her aptly titled memoir—Paris: The Memoir—which was a book largely dedicated to Hilton reclaiming her legacy and her place in modern culture after many, many years of being vilified by tabloids and just general media. The book specifically called out how Hilton was depicted on South Park 20 years ago, as well as a Paris Hilton parody in Pink’s “Stupid Girls” video, and how things like that offended her and were taken as totally acceptable just because she was a famous person.

Now, in some kind of full circle moment, A24 has picked up the rights to Paris: The Memoir and is developing the book as a TV series with Dakota Elle Fanning’s Lewellen Pictures label on board as one of the production companies. This comes from Deadline, which says no writers are attached yet and that all other details are “under wraps,” but Deadline says the book’s official description includes Hilton saying, “I focused on key aspects of my life that led to what I am most proud of—how my power was taken away from me and how I took it back, how I built a thriving business, a marriage and a family.” So, presumably, the show will feature that stuff.

But since there’s not much for us to say about that, let’s take a look at A24’s history of television productions. The movie branch of the studio is inarguably the more prestigious side, with its familiar logo recently appearing in front of Everything Everywhere All At Once, Past Lives, and the recent Stop Making Sense rerelease, but the TV side is a little more hit-and-miss. Sure, we’re all excited for Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in The Curse, but A24 also produced The Idol… then again, the Fannings’ Lewellen produced The Great, and both that and The Idol were about a woman with blonde hair, which is what this Paris Hilton show will be about… so it could go either way.