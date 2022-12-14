Are we having fun yet? The cast of Party Down is back to celebrate good times with a new teaser for the third season of the cult comedy. It’s been twelve years since the Starz comedy was canceled , but some things never change—including the mandated formal uniform for the group of cater waiters. The Starz series is set to make its official return on February 24, 2023.

The official logline for the revival reads: “Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott of Severance, Parks & Recreation). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.” The new season will comprise six episodes.

Along with Scott, the third season will see the return of original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. The only one missing is the great Lizzy Caplan, whose working schedule could not accommodate the new season’s filming.

New cast additions include the immaculate Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao. National treasure James Marsden is set to recur as a guest star. We also know that Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson will appear somewhere along the season in a guest role.

Party Down’s original creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd have all returned as executive producers, with Enbom serving as showrunner.

“Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, back in 2021. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”