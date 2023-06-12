Pedro Pascal has made it pretty clear that he loved working on HBO’s The Last Of Us and that he especially loved working with co-star Bella Ramsey, but as part of Variety’s ongoing “Actors On Actors” series, he revealed to Beef’s Steven Yeun that The Last Of Us meant so much to him that he can’t watch its season finale—which aired back in the middle of March. Part of that may have something to do with the content of that finale, which both TV viewers and game players can unpack and debate until season two (and maybe more?) comes along, but Pascal’s hesitation mostly comes from not wanting to feel like that experience is truly over.

Oh sure, there will be more Last Of Us, but Pascal told Yeun that “there will never be another meeting Bella for the first time, working with Craig [Mazin, writer and co-creator], with the entire crew, with my friend Coco, who did my hair, and the whole family experience of it.” Pascal says he watched every episode up until the finale but just couldn’t do it, adding that he hasn’t “done anything for that amount of time before” and so, “as a guy who’s pushing 50,” he says he feels a “very innocent, semi-angry, emotional attachment” to filming season one of The Last Of Us. Pascal compares it to actively trying not to fall in love, “because it hurts too much.”

Advertisement

That stuff aside, the rest of the chat is a lot of fun. Pascal and Yeun trade road rage stories, inspired by Beef, with both of them realizing that L.A. drivers got pissed at them both on April 20 (someone spat on Pascal’s window and someone gave Yeun the finger). Yeun also says that he played the original Last Of Us game for 12 hours straight while he was on The Walking Dead, and so he was particularly impressed by how well Pascal handled his role on the show, and Pascal responded by saying that he specifically clocked Yeun while watching The Walking Dead and thought “that guy’s a star.”