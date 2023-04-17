The Last Of Us creator teases more than just two seasons

The Last Of Us isn’t just a hit show, it’s a triumph in video game adaptation. It should be noted, though, that there are only two video games in The Last Of Us series to adapt. With the second season of the beloved post-apocalyptic HBO drama on the horizon, one might worry that the show will run out of road. But according to co-creator Craig Mazin, fans need not be concerned about this story’s life beyond its source material.

“Our plan is to do it not just for one more season,” Mazin said during a panel at NAB in Las Vegas (via Deadline). “We should be around for a while.”

Of course, in regards to the source material, Mazin and co-creator Neil Druckmann have previously stated that The Last Of Us Part II game would stretch beyond the second season. “[We] will not say how many,” Mazin told GQ in March. “But more than one [season] is factually correct.”

Mazin is understandably vague about what “a while” might mean—given how changeable the entertainment industry can be, it’s nearly impossible to predict how many seasons a show will get, even when it’s a bona fide hit. He did, however, provide an upper limit during a press day back in January (via Gizmodo). “[Assuming] we can keep going forward, the idea would be to do more than just one more season,” he said. “But this isn’t the kind of show that is going to be seven seasons.”



And although both creators have stressed the adaptation will be different from the game, Mazin doesn’t expect to tread too far off the beaten path. “I am not interested in going beyond the existing source material,” he explained at the press event. “As a viewer, I have no problem watching shows that just keep going and going and going. No problem. But as a writer, I don’t want to be in the position of spinning plates to just spool out season after season of stuff. To me, it’s important that things are purposeful, and if they’re purposeful, that means they have endings. That means everything you do is carefully selected and chosen, not just there to keep going.”