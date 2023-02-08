Perry Mason is a proud nobody in the new trailer for season two

Matthew Rhys’ drunken, dour, and very good public defender is back for another round. Perry Mason’s second season is right around the corner, and Rhys is slugging back a shot of the finest bootleg whiskey and getting back on the trail. For season two, Mason’s got a new murder to solve and a team that’s itching to start gumshoeing around 1930s Los Angeles.



Armed with a new trailer, Perry Mason is back, and the stakes are as high as ever:



Perry Mason Season 2 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Here’s the synopsis:

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

Rhys once again stars as the public defender, and he’s bringing back his girl Friday, Della (Juliet Rylance), to do all his work for him. He’s also got Paul (Chris Chalk), the lapsed LAPD officer, sniffing around the Hoovervilles for clues. As for the other Paul (Shea Whigham), he’s on the other side of the case. Drinking buddies till the end, Mason has to put his feelings aside and work against the guy he took for granted in season one.

Moreover, Perry Mason looks as lavish and beautiful as it did in 2020. The faithful recreations of depression-era L.A. were thankfully not among the many cuts Warner Bros. Discovery made in the past year.



Perry Mason remains an outlier in the world of television lawyers. In a world of Law & Orders, which traditionally makes public defenders out to be bogeymen rather than one of the few good things in the American justice system, it’s always encouraging to see Mason hitting the streets and protecting the innocent.



Perry Mason premieres on HBO on Sunday, March 6.

