Apple has released a real chapter of Carol's "mindless crap" romantasy novel from Pluribus
Now you can judge for yourself whether you agree with Carol Sturka's assessment of her own Bloodsong Of Wycaro.
Although the fictional Carol Sturka’s (equally fictional) Winds Of Wycaro romantic fantasy book series has a lot of fans in the world of Vince Gilligan’s new Apple TV+ show Pluribus, Carol herself isn’t among them. Before the world falls apart (or, rather, semi-disastrously comes together) in the sci-fi show’s pilot, Rhea Seehorn’s character openly disparages her bestsellers as “mindless crap,” and carries obvious frustration for her fans. (Even if she also can’t resist the urge to have her manager/lover Helen quietly secure her volumes better shelf space at airport bookstores, to the detriment of real-world author Diana Gabaldon.) Now, though, you can judge Wycaro‘s romantasy merits for yourself, as Apple has once again de-fictionalized a book from one of its big hit shows—in this case “Carol”‘s latest, Bloodsong Of Wycaro.