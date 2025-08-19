Predators trailer explores To Catch A Predator's complicated legacy The upcoming documentary promises to "observe hunter, predator, subject and spectator alike."

On the surface, To Catch A Predator may seem like it was a moral net-positive. The Dateline series helped apprehend multiple criminals before they could target more children. That, at least on paper, sounds like a good thing. Predators, a new documentary delving into the repercussions of the popular show, however, argues that its legacy is a lot more complicated than that.

“A cultural sensation from its inception in the early 2000s, Dateline NBC’s candid-camera investigative series To Catch A Predator ensnared sex offenders and lured them to a film set, where they would be interviewed and arrested while cameras rolled. The show was a hit and transformed its host Chris Hansen into a moral crusader and TV star, while spawning a worldwide industry of imitators and vigilantes,” the documentary’s logline reads. “But why did we watch so voraciously — and why do we continue to devour its web-based, clickbait-driven offshoots?”