Quentin Tarantino names Inglourious Basterds his "masterpiece" You know somethin', Church Of Tarantino podcast? I think this Inglourious Basterds might be Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece.

Like Lt. Aldo Raine carving a swastika into the forehead of Hans Landa, Quentin Tarantino declared Inglourious Basterds his “masterpiece” in a recent interview with The Church Of Tarantino podcast. Appearing on the podcast to discuss his work at length, Tarantino broke down which of his movies are his favorite and which are his best. Basterds falls into the latter category, but he believes “Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie.” It’s hard to argue with him on that point, considering, as he puts it, “Every aspect is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession.” That does pretty accurately sum up his 2003 kung-fu-meets-spaghetti-western pastiche. However, he must hold his post-2000s career in a more esteemed light than his ’90s output, considering his best movie, Jackie Brown, doesn’t even get a shoutout. “I think Kill Bill is the movie I was born to make,” he continued. “I think Inglourious Basterds is my masterpiece, but Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is my favorite.” Meanwhile, Pulp Fiction remains locked in a trunk beneath a pawn shop.