What the world needs now is more Quinta Brunson. She’s always been beloved of the Internet, star of many comedy videos and queen of memes. More recently she’s brought her talents to television, first as a cast member of A Black Lady Sketch Show and most recently as the creator and star of the critically acclaimed and audience adored Abbott Elementary.



Abbott has racked up a bevy of Emmy nominations (including some history-making ones for Brunson) and a handful of Television Critics Association Awards. Now, to add another feather in Brunson’s cap, she’s signed an overall development deal with Warner Bros. Television.

“Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal,” says WBTV Group Chairman Channing Dungey in a press release. “What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary. We cannot wait for season two, and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

In her own statement, Brunson adds, “I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next.”

Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has been in the news lately for its streaming service shake-ups, but Brunson has proved that a classic network comedy can still be a big success. (Abbott is the only network show, comedy or drama, nominated for an Outstanding Series Emmy). Her work thus far has been a breath of fresh air, and she’ll no doubt continue to make great, joyful television under this new deal.