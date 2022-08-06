As part of its summer press tour, The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the winners of its 38th annual awards, honoring the best of television for the 2021-2022 season. As a refresher: TCA comprises 200 journalists covering television in the United States and Canada.

ABC’s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary, which had the most nominations this year, swept with four total wins. Other top prizes went to This Is Us star Mandy Moore, Netflix comedy I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, HBO’s Succession, and HBO Max’s reality series Legendary, among others.

This year’s Heritage Award was bestowed on CBS’ iconic sitcom I Love Lucy. Previous recipients of this honor include shows like Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Seinfeld, Deadwood, and The West Wing. In a tie for the Career Achievement Award (a first for TCA), the recipients this year are Only Murders In The Building’s Steve Martin and Mr. Mayor’s Ted Danson.

Below is the full list of award winners for the 2022 TCA Awards:

Individual Achievement In Drama

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Individual Achievement In Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming (Tie)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch:

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials

Dopesick (Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Program of the Year

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Career Achievement Honoree (Tie)

Ted Danson

Steve Martin

Heritage Award

I Love Lucy (CBS)

You can check out all the previous TCA winners here.

The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar is a member of the Television Critics Association.