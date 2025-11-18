R.I.P. Rebecca Heineman, legendary game designer and trailblazer

Rebecca Heineman, the game developer and winner of the first American video game competition, has died. Heineman died after a short battle with lung cancer, her friend Heidi McDonald announced on BlueSky yesterday. She was 62.

Known for co-founding Fallout publisher Interplay, porting Wolfenstein 3D and Doom to the 3DO, and for her penchant for keeping burgers in her desk drawer, Heineman will be remembered for her foundational contributions to the medium. Leveraging her win at Atari’s National Space Invaders Championship in 1980 into writing for Electronic Games Magazine, Heineman took whatever way into games she could. She made her own development kit for the Atari 2600 in order to consult with companies looking to develop for the system. Over the years she would go all over the industry, working as a programmer on the 3DO versions of Doom and Out of this World, designer on The Bard’s Tale III: Thief of Fate, and many ports to the Apple Macintosh. She was working on new ports after acquiring the MacPlay branding this past year.