Yes, billion-dollar baby Deadpool will probably also be in Avengers: Doomsday

The more news we hear about next winter’s Avengers: Doomsday, the harder it gets to imagine Joe and Anthony Russo’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an actual film. A collection of cameos and assorted jammed-together plot points strung together across 7 years of post-Endgame storytelling? Sure. A place for a frankly massive number of former Marvel actors to hang out while not sitting in their snazzy personalized chairs? Absolutely! A coherent story where its many, many characters each get a chance to have notable moments? Well…

This nervousness brought to you by news—coming out of The Hollywood Reporter‘s comics-focused Heat Vision newsletter—that Ryan Reynolds will reportedly now also be joining the film. Reynolds set off speculation that he’d be bringing Deadpool by to grace the movie with his box office-boosting presence earlier this week, posting a vandalized version of the Avengers logo to his Instagram. (To quote Heat Vision: “Something Deadpool would do.”) Now, that arbiter of all secret information in Hollywood—”sources say”—has confirmed that Reynolds will appear in the movie, maybe shoved into a corner somewhere, because Christ, there are a lot of people in this thing.

Don’t worry, though: Those same mysterious (but apparently omniscient) sources confirm we’re not going to see Wade Wilson finally achieving his dream of becoming an Avenger himself when Doomsday‘s December 18, 2026 release date rolls around. (Something Reynolds has said in the past would basically end the character’s arc/viability as a protagonist.) None of this is exactly shocking, in any case: Make Bob Iger a billion dollars, and you get an invite up from the kids’ table.

All of this has to, of course, be taken a) with a grain of salt, and b) with the overall understanding that we have absolutely no clue what form pretty much anything in this film will take. (The Russos have suggested it’ll be kind of divisive when it arrives; we’re still suspecting it’ll pull some pretty hefty reality-altering shenanigans, given how Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom was chatting it up with cosmic baby Franklin Richards at the end of Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the fact that the Secret Wars comic being namechecked by the movie’s sequel is all about Doom turning himself into a briefly-tenured god.) We might think it might be nice to keep some of this casting stuff more secretive, but we are not Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram account manager. (Yet!)