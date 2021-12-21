Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have responded to the sexual assault allegations being levied against their And Just Like That... co-star Chris Noth.

Advertisement

In a statement posted to Twitter, the women expressed that they are “deeply saddened” to learn about the allegations and they “support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.”

“We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the statement continued.

Last week three women, who all remain anonymous, accused Noth of sexual assault. Two of these women shared graphic details of the alleged assaults with The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged incidents are said to have taken place in Los Angeles in 2004, in New York in 2010, and in New York in 2015.

Noth, who briefly reprised his role as Mr. Big in And Just Like That..., has denied all allegations, calling them “categorically false.” His statement continued. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

In another statement, Noth’s rep called the third woman’s accusations “a complete fabrication” and “bad fiction.”

However, elsewhere, the response to these allegations have been swift. Peloton ended their pre-planned PR viral campaign with Noth and Ryan Reynolds, Noth was unceremoniously dropped by his agency, and his upcoming tequila company acquisition was cancelled.



CBS also announced yesterday that Noth “will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately.” On the Queen Latifah-led crime drama series, Noth played William Bishop in the first two seasons.