Saturday Night Live sets final 3 hosts of 2025

2025 began with Saturday Night Live celebrating its 50th anniversary, and it will end with Ariana Grande. If there was any doubt remaining about how much of a friend-of-the-show the Wicked star has become, look no further than her hosting the final episode before Christmas beside Cher. Of course, the last time Grande hosted, she debuted the “Domingo” sketch, which became the show’s most viral of the year (and arguably ever, depending which data you’re looking at) but has also probably worn out its welcome by its fourth iteration last month with Sabrina Carpenter.

Anyway, all three of the final hosts of the 2025 calendar year seem like pretty solid picks. Melissa McCarthy will return to the show on December 6 for her sixth hosting gig. She’ll be joined by musical guest Dijon, who’s had a pretty big year himself; his very good album Baby arrived in August on the heels of Justin Bieber’s Swag, of which he wrote a good chunk. His work on the two earned him a nomination for Producer of the Year at the Grammys. He also somehow found time to appear in One Battle After Another.

Speaking of busy years, Josh O’Connor will make his hosting debut on December 13, presumably to plug Wake Up Dead Man, the Knives Out mystery that arrived on Netflix the day before, and not one of the other half-dozen projects he’s made in the past year. He’ll be joined by musical guest Lily Allen, who released her barn-burner of an album West End Girl in October. They’ll be followed by Grande and Cher on December 20.